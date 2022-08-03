National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.82 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 11,168.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 148.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.6 %

AMH stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

