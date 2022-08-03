Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,612 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 2.12% of Alithya Group worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $974,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.74. Alithya Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

Alithya Group Profile

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.