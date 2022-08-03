MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 50,368 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,044,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $48,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

