Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 393 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 122,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 213,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,913,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

