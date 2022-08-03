Courage Miller Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

