Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 176.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

VZ opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

