Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 392,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,137,097,000 after buying an additional 116,996 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $11,549,847. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.