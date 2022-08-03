New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,877 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,877 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $160.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.23. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.48.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.