Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,509 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Visa stock opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.50. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $247.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

