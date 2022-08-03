Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $247.83. The firm has a market cap of $392.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
