Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $247.83. The firm has a market cap of $392.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.