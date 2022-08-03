Cohen Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 534,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,700,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VWO opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

