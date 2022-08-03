Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 529,076 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 529,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,178,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $29,452,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 568.6% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,361,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,340,000 after buying an additional 2,008,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,899.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 1,317,204 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,971,000 after buying an additional 969,411 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

