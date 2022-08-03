National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

