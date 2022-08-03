The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Clorox worth $25,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Clorox by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $143.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average of $145.42. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

