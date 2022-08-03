National Bank of Canada FI Buys 90,954 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 966.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,954 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 695,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of HRL opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

