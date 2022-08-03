New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 48,549 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,549 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $27,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insider Activity

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company's stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $118.61 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average of $107.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

