Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.63% of Quanterix worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Price Performance

QTRX stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The company has a market cap of $588.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.62 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QTRX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Quanterix



Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

