National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,478,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29.

