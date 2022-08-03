New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.52% of ChampionX worth $26,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in ChampionX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.08.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.98%.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.