National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in British American Tobacco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.11) to GBX 3,800 ($46.56) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.46) to GBX 4,400 ($53.91) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($46.32) to GBX 4,000 ($49.01) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,066.67.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

