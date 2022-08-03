National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $133,199,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,291,659 shares of company stock worth $120,349,222 and have sold 49,000 shares worth $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Shares of FISV opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

