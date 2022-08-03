National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.50% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,285.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,903 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,681,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,358 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,145.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80,160 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

