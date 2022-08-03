National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 909.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,407 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after acquiring an additional 269,899 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after acquiring an additional 205,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,745,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,240,000 after acquiring an additional 471,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

