National Bank of Canada FI Buys 63,891 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 6,044.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

PPA opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

