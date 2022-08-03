National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,372,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 256.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $2,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CPT opened at $137.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average is $152.11. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

