National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 12,389 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $176.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.62 and a 200-day moving average of $145.33. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

