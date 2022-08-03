National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after purchasing an additional 586,198 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,749,000 after buying an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,912,000 after buying an additional 305,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $22,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America
In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance
Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $127.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.74.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.