National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after purchasing an additional 586,198 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,749,000 after buying an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,912,000 after buying an additional 305,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $22,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $127.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

