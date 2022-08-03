National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 23,904 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,904 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

