JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.