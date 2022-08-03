National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 909.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,407 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 269,899 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205,383 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,745,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,240,000 after purchasing an additional 471,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DELL opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.