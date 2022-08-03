California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,815 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,815 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Hasbro worth $21,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

