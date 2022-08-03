Royce & Associates LP Sells 21,200 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.30% of Central Garden & Pet worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,771,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,774,000 after buying an additional 124,430 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,979 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,268,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,218,000 after purchasing an additional 86,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 91,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after purchasing an additional 841,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

