iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3,291.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,202 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,500,000 after purchasing an additional 471,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 376,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,454,000 after purchasing an additional 298,417 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of STIP opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $107.10.
