State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,388 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $101,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,055,000 after acquiring an additional 952,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14. The firm has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.