State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,388 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $101,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,055,000 after acquiring an additional 952,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14. The firm has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
