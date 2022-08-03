National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.94 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1,123.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $53,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.57.

PKG stock opened at $138.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.