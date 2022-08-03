Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after acquiring an additional 160,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14. The company has a market capitalization of $330.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

