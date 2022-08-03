Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinterest from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

