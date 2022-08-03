National Bank of Canada FI Buys 63,891 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 6,044.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.33% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,125.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 431.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 916.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

PPA opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

