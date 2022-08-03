Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 724 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.