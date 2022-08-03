National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.44 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

