Royce & Associates LP Buys New Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 529,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

