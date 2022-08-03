JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,934,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $809,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 61,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

