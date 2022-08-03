New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.51 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $26,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $392.90 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.19 and a 200 day moving average of $387.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

