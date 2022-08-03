iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 27,777.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.62% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,389,000 after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 286,689 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,506,000 after acquiring an additional 305,676 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,015,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWW opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

