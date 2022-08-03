Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.22% of AtriCure worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in AtriCure by 0.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AtriCure by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.20.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

