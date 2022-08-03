Analysts Set Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Price Target at $5.45

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.45.

AANNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.84) to €5.00 ($5.15) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Aroundtown from €4.50 ($4.64) to €4.10 ($4.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Aroundtown Price Performance

OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

