Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

