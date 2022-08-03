Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $305.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

