Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCB. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,176,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

