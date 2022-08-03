Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 57.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sanofi from €85.00 ($87.63) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sanofi from €118.00 ($121.65) to €119.00 ($122.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.2 %

Sanofi Company Profile

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

